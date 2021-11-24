By Trend

Witnessing of the restoration-construction work carried out in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] is pleasant, the People's Artist, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloghlu told journalists, Trend reports on Nov. 24.

According to Bulbuloghlu, the work in the liberated territories is rapidly proceeding.

"Even in Moscow, people ask me how the Fuzuli international airport was built within just eight months? It's really a miracle. A road [between liberated Fuzuli and Shusha cities] was laid before my eyes at the foot of the mountains. Our country, our people and our President are doing successful work. I’m a happy person because I saw all the activities," Bulbuloghlu said.

