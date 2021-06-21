By Trend

Iran welcomes Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's proposal for a six-party regional cooperation platform, Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi told Trend.

The ambassador noted that after the victory of Azerbaijan in the second Karabakh war, the President of Azerbaijan made a very good proposal - a "3+3" (Russia, Iran and Turkey, plus 3 Caucasus countries - Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia) platform.

Mousavi added that Iran has even announced that it can host the first meeting of the presidents or ministers of the six countries.

Iran hopes that this meeting will be held soon, said the ambassador.

“According to Iran, sustainable peace and stability in the region require additional economic cooperation. Iran considers this cooperation as a basis for the sustainable development of the region and will be beneficial for all the peoples of the region,” he said.

