The weather will be changeable cloudy mainly rainless in Baku on January 27. Weak fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. Mild south-west wind will intensify in the afternoon.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +2-5 °C at night, +8-10 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will +2-4 °C at night, +8-10 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 767 mm Hg to 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent.

The weather will be mainly dry in the regions. Foggy weather is expected in some placesat night and in the morning. Mild west wind will intensify occasionally.

The temperature will be -2 °Cand +3 °C at night, +7-12 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will reach 0 and -5 °C at night, and +2-7 °C in the daytime.

The day will be mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

