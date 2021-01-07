By Trend

The airport to be built in the direction of Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli city should become a strategically important facility, Azerbaijani MP Arzu Naghiyev said in an interview with local Real TV, Trend reports.

The MP spoke about perspective plans in Karabakh.

“It is known that we also have an airport in Khojaly. However, the new airport to be built in Fuzuli is very important from an economic, political, military, and demographic point of view,” Naghiyev noted.

According to the MP, the war is being waged not only on the battlefield, but also in the direction of the economy, politics, and demography.

---

