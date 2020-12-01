By Laman Ismayilova

Baku awaits changeable cloudy weather on December 2. It is expected to be drizzy in some places at night. North wind will blow.

The temperature will be +4-6 C at night, +10-13 °C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula.

In Baku, the temperature will be +4-6 °C at night, +10-12 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 770 mm Hg above the norm. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 55-60 percent in the morning.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions of Azerbaijan. It will be rainy in some places. East wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +2-6 °C at night, +8-12 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0 and -5 °C at night, +1 and +6 °C in the daytime.

On December 2, mild fluctuation of meteorological factors is mainly favorable for weather- sensitive people.

