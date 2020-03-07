By Trend

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for financial contribution to the global fight against coronavirus (COVID-19), Trend reports on Mar. 7.

"Thank you so much, Ambassador Vagif Sadigov, your government and the people of Azerbaijan, for your financial contribution to the global COVID-19 response. WHO is grateful for your solidarity. Together, for a safer world," Ghebreyesus tweeted.

The Azerbaijani government, as a contribution to international efforts to prevent the risk of the spread of coronavirus infection in the world, has decided to provide voluntary financial assistance in the amount of $5 million to the COVID-19 Fund as part of the WHO Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP).

Azerbaijan highly appreciates the efforts of WHO in the fight against the COVID-19 virus on a global scale, and takes into account and applies the WHO recommendations in connection with this disease.

On March 8, 2020, a delegation of experts from the WHO are set to arrive in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.



Member of the Operational Headquarters created under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in connection with coronavirus Yagut Garayeva said on March 5 that at least 500 people have been quarantined in the country.



Until now, no deaths from the disease have been recorded in the country.



Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz