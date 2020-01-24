By Trend

Members of a special committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), established to observe the upcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, who are in Baku, have met with representatives of parliamentary political parties, Trend reports Jan. 24.

Representative of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Sevinj Fataliyeva informed the committee members about the principles of activity of political parties represented in the parliament and the situation in the country in the field of human rights.

Fataliyeva assessed the holding of early parliamentary elections as continuation of the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan.

It was noted that the presence of the PACE mission in the Azerbaijan is one of the indicators of the transparency and democracy of the electoral process in the country.

Members of the PACE special committee - Alfred Heer (Switzerland), Raivo Tamm (Estonia), Georgios Katrougalos (Greece) noted during the meeting that they are in Azerbaijan to assess the election campaign and the political situation in anticipation of the parliamentary elections.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Great Creation Party Fazil Mustafa, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s National Revival Movement Party Faraj Guliyev, Chairman of the Party for Democratic Reforms Asim Mollazade, Chairman of the Vahdat Party Tahir Karimli and Chairman of the Popular Front Party of Whole Azerbaijan Gudrat Hasanguliyev.

The parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held Feb. 9.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz