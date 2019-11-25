By Trend

The holding of the next Russia-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum in Moscow is a landmark event that confirms the high level of interaction between the two countries, Galina Niyazova, Russian expert, Ph.D. in Political Science, senior lecturer at Saint Petersburg State University, told Trend.

The Russian political analyst said that the development of interregional ties is the evidence of a high level of trust and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

“Therefore, there is every reason to believe that the current Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum will open up new prospects and opportunities for advancing the interests of Moscow and Baku,” Niyazova noted. “Good indicators of trade and economic cooperation, close ties in the humanitarian and educational spheres, in the field of military cooperation and other spheres confirm that relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are at a high level and are being built in a positive trend. In bilateral relations, interstate contacts are expanding, including visits and meetings of state officials, as part of which key issues and problems on the regional agenda are discussed.”

“At the same time, the development of cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan is beneficial to the entire Caspian and Caucasian regions, as it not only helps to strengthen the economy, but also prevents the threat of the spread of terrorism,” the political analyst added. “This fact is especially important for maintaining stability and security in the region. The joint statements of the heads of the two states about unbreakable partnership and common views on the fight against terror confirm the unity of interests and views on this crucial issue. Azerbaijani-Russian relations have always been friendly and neighborly in nature, and this fact has been mainly associated with balanced Azerbaijani foreign policy and trusting relations between the Russian and Azerbaijani presidents.”

Niyazova noted that Russia and Azerbaijan have long-standing historical ties, so the strengthening of allied relations and reliable partnership will further enhance the bilateral dialogue based on mutual friendship and trust.

“The historical connection between our countries leaves a definite imprint on all the events taking place in the region,” the political analyst said. “The mutually beneficial partnership in the military and political spheres that we have been observing, especially in the last decade, brings our countries even closer. I think that thanks to the far-sighted and thought-out policies of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani-Russian relations will continue to develop dynamically in all directions.”

Niyazova also noted the great importance of developing cooperation in the military-technical sphere and in the fight against international terrorism and cross-border crime.

“As part of this cooperation, Azerbaijan acts as Russia’s strategic partner in the region,” the political analyst said. “Bilateral interests based on mutual benefit are a reliable help in building a clear and balanced dialogue between Moscow and Baku.”

The 10th Russia-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum organized by Russia’s Ministry for Economic Development and Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry was held Nov. 22-23 in Moscow.

The forum was attended by Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, Chairperson of Russia’s Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko, Azerbaijani and Russian economy ministers Mikayil Jabbarov and Maxim Oreshkin, Russian governors and heads of executive authorities of Azerbaijani cities and districts, as well as business representatives from both countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz