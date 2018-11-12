By Trend

Armenia has again suffered defeat in foreign policy, Azerbaijani MP Aydin Mirzazade said.

Mirzazade noted that a regular summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) held Nov. 8 in Astana attracted the attention of many people.

Along with a number of issues, the agenda also included election for the vacant position of the organization’s secretary general, he added.

The position of the CSTO secretary general was previously held by the representative of Armenia, the Azerbaijani MP said.

However, because in his home country, in Armenia, the name of the previous secretary general of the CSTO was mentioned in connection with serious crimes, the organization had to release him from his post ahead of schedule, Mirzazade noted.

“Armenia proposed the candidacy of its representative for the remaining term, based on the principle of rotation,” the MP said. “However, the summit made a different decision. Despite all the efforts of Armenia, the next Armenian general couldn’t become general secretary.”

Mirzazade added that Armenia couldn’t convince five allied states with its arguments.

“Armenia’s attempt to put its national interests above international law has failed,” he noted. “This event showed that Armenia’s authority in international organizations is low, its principled position goes against common interests. The main issue, besides changing the criminal power, is also changing the political line. Armenia is refraining from this. Accordingly, the national crisis in Armenia will deepen even more.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz