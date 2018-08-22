By Trend

On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha holiday, gifts are being distributed to low-income families in Azerbaijan, upon the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation said in a statement Aug. 22.

The project covers all families who receive targeted social assistance.

To this end, the holiday gifts have been prepared and packed at the enterprises engaged in meat packaging/cutting. The holiday gifts are distributed with the support of the country's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population to 51,157 families in the regions of the country and districts of Baku.

The holiday gifts will be distributed until August 23.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which supports state programs aimed at social and economic development, always pays attention to low-income families and people who need special care, celebrates various holidays and significant days together with them.

Also, in 2016-2018, all families who receive targeted social assistance were given holiday gifts by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on the occasion of the New Year and Novruz holidays, the festive tables were arranged for thousands of people in need of social assistance, the gifts were distributed.