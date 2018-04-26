Trend:

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has awarded Chief-of-Staff of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Ramiz Mehdiyev with the Order of Honor on the sidelines of 9th International Meeting of High-Level Representatives on Security Issues in Russia’s Sochi city, Russian Security Council’s Spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin said, TASS news agency reported.

“During his meeting with the chief-of-staff of the presidential administration of Azerbaijan, Nikolai Patrushev presented Ramiz Mehdiyev the Order of Honor on the instruction of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin,” Anoshin said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz