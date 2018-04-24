Trend:

Czech President Milos Zeman has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“Let me sincerely congratulate you on your reelection as the president of Azerbaijan,” Zeman said in his letter. “I am very glad that the relations between our countries based on the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership are of sincere and lasting nature and develop in a positive direction. In addition, there are good prospects for each of the sides to develop the economic sphere. Therefore, I am confident that during the period of your new mandate we will make joint contribution to the implementation of existing projects and will implement new projects.”

“Azerbaijan is an important partner not only in the bilateral sphere,” Zeman noted in his letter. “I believe that the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU will continue in the future. There are also prospects for cooperation as part of the Eastern Partnership initiated by the Czech Republic as well, and which we, as before, consider a friendly and useful format for the development of relations with the closest partners in our neighborhood.”

“With a deep sense of satisfaction, I recall my state visit to Baku in September 2015,” Zeman added. “Also, once again reminding you about my previous invitation, I would like to say that I am waiting for your visit to Prague. I once again congratulate you on the occasion of your victory in the election, and I wish you and your family good health and happiness.”

