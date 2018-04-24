Trend:

Azerbaijan's newly-appointed Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov has named key principles for his Ministry's future activity.

Karimov, addressing the ministry's staff, said that good and efficient management, being closer to farmers, and application of (transparency, efficiency, accountability) innovations will be the key principles in the Ministry's future activity, the Agriculture Ministry told Trend on April 23.

The minister further stressed that problems faced by farmers will be studied and relevant solutions will be defined.

Furthermore, there will be measures to expand the application of the Electronic Agriculture project.

President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on April 21 appointing Inam Karimov as the Minister of Agriculture.

---

