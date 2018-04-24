By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order appointing Mukhtar Babayev as the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.

Babayev was appointed to this post under President Aliyev's order making additions to the presidential decree dated April 21, 2018 "On the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Prior to this appointment, Babayev headed the Azerikimya Production Association.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz