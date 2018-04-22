Trend:

On April 21st, 2018 an EducationUSA Alumni Fair was held with support from the US Embassy in Azerbaijan and American Councils for International Education.

The fair was an opportunity for anyone interested in studying abroad to learn about opportunities at US universities. Students and their parents gathered to meet with US-educated alumni and US Embassy staff to ask questions about studying abroad.

More than 17 universities and various scholarship programs were represented at the Alumni Fair. Both Azerbaijani and American alumni of US universities were represented their schools and were available to talk about their universities and provide them with materials and brochures.