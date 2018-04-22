Trend:

Armenia’s criminal military-political regime is spreading false information in order to divert the public attention from the civil unrests, which have recently intensified in the republic, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told Trend.

The ministry was commenting on the information spread in the media about the allegedly active movement of Azerbaijan’s manpower and military equipment on the contact line between the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops.

Mass rallies broke out in Yerevan and other Armenian cities on April 13 following former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s nomination as prime minister. The opposition accuses him of ineffective governance and worsening of the economic situation.

Despite the protests, Armenia’s parliament elected Sargsyan prime minister on April 17. On April 19, opposition members tried to disrupt the new cabinet of ministers’ meeting, blocking entrances to government facilities and marching down Yerevan streets. About 3,000 people took part in a rally in the evening. As many as 123 people were arrested over the day.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.