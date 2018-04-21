By Trend

A meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Human Rights Committee was held in Baku on April 20.

The meeting participants discussed an annual report of the Ombudsman, as well as amendments to the Law on Mass Media and the Law on Copyright and Related Rights.

According to the amendments proposed to the Law on Mass Media, those who are engaged in production or sale of goods, advertising of which is prohibited under the Law on Advertising (Article 21.1.1), cannot be sponsors in the media.

Placement of trademarks of advertisers, name and logo of the sponsor in announcements published in periodicals is proposed to be considered as advertisement.

Furthermore, it was proposed to make addition to the Article 1.3 of the law, under which sponsorship advertising is distributed in accordance with the Law on Advertising. Also it was proposed to add: "Unjust, inaccurate and hidden advertising is refuted in accordance with the requirements of the Law on Advertising" to the Article 45.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz