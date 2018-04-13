By Trend

Russia will continue developing relations with Azerbaijan in various directions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing April 12 answering Trend’s question.

“Undoubtedly, we will continue to develop relations with Azerbaijan, and these relations will be aimed at implementing the interests of the peoples of our countries in various directions, in various sectors on a mutually beneficial and mutually respectful basis,” she said.

Zakharova noted that the Azerbaijan-Russia relations have great prospects.

Last year, Azerbaijan and Russia marked the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations. Russia is one of the main economic and trade partners of Azerbaijan. More than 170 documents were signed between the two countries, including about 50 documents on economy.

Russian investments in the Azerbaijani economy exceeded $3.7 billion over the period of the two countries' cooperation. Entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan invested more than $1 billion in Russia’s economy.

According to Azerbaijan’s Customs Committee, trade turnover with Russia amounted to $2.14 billion in 2017. The Azerbaijan-Russia trade turnover rose by 4.3 percent compared to 2016.

