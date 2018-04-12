By Trend

The presidential election in Azerbaijan remained in memory by the high voter turnout, Valerijus Simulik, chairman of the Lithuanian parliament’s committee on human rights, said at the press conference in Baku April 12.

"Our delegation visited 30 polling stations and talked to citizens,” he said. “Azerbaijan thoroughly prepared for the election. We are very pleased with the high voter turnout in the election, which testifies that the civil society actively participates in the country’s political life."

Azerbaijan held the presidential election on April 11.

Eight candidates were registered for the election. Six of the candidates were nominated by political parties, one candidate was a self-nominee and another candidate was nominated by an initiative group.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

Incumbent President, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev has garnered 86 percent of votes in the election.

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

