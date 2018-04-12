By Trend

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov sent a congratulatory message to Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the landslide victory in the presidential election in Azerbaijan, said a message published on the Kyrgyz president’s website.

"Your landslide victory testifies to the trust of the Azerbaijanis in your policy aimed at the stable and all-round development of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” President Jeenbekov said. “I am sure that by joint efforts, the Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan relations will further strengthen on the basis of on mutual respect and trust."

Jeenbekov wished President Aliyev robust health, prosperity and further success in state activity, while peace and prosperity to the friendly Azerbaijani people.

