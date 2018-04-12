By Trend

The presidential election in Azerbaijan was held without violations and in accordance with the law, Mario David, head of the Portuguese observation mission, said at the press conference in Baku April 12.

"All the necessary conditions were created for all presidential candidates to update voters about their ideas and plans,” he said. “The voting process was open and transparent. The voter turnout reached 74.51 percent, which testifies to people's desire to express their point of view and make their choice. The results of the presidential election in Azerbaijan are the choice made by people."

Azerbaijan held the presidential election on April 11.

Eight candidates were registered for the election. Six of the candidates were nominated by political parties, one candidate was a self-nominee and another candidate was nominated by an initiative group.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

Incumbent President, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev has garnered 86 percent of votes in the election, according to the votes counted in 5,201 polling stations.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process could be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

