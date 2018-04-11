By Trend

The Association for Civil Society Development in Azerbaijan (AVCIYA) has conducted a monitoring of presidential election in Azerbaijan with 4,000 observers.

According to AVCIYA, Azerbaijan’s presidential election has been held democratically, transparently and fairly, in line with the country’s electoral legislation.

According to the monitoring results, no serious violations have been registered during the election process.

"The election process ended in time, at 19:00 [UTC +4]. The counting of votes was conducted in line with the requirements of the Electoral Code, and all the conditions were created for observers to monitor the process."

The voter turnout was high on the election day, added AVCIYA.

Azerbaijan held a presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates were registered for the election.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process could be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.