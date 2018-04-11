By Trend



The presidential election is being held at a high level, Head of Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev told reporters at the polling station #7 of the Sabail Election Constituency #29 in Baku April 11.



"As of 17:00, 70 percent of the voters cast their ballots," he noted.



Mehdiyev added that this election will remain as an important event in the history.

“Because Azerbaijan has made great progress in 15 years, achieved great success, gained recognition in the world. Many issues at the international level, in the economic sphere, social issues were solved. Therefore, the active participation of voters in the voting was expected,” he added.

Azerbaijan held a presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates were registered for the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process could be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.