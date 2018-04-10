By Trend

Members of the mission of international observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TurkPA) arrived in Baku to observe the presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan on April 11, the TurkPA reported April 10.

TurkPA mission consists of Berik Ospanov, member of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Duishon Torokulov and Salaidin Aydarov, members of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic, Haluk Ipek and Ceyhun Irgil, members of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

Moreover, TurkPA mission members are expected to hold meetings with Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament Ogtay Asadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev and Chairman of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov today.

On the election day, TurkPA observers will visit polling stations in Baku, Sumgait and Absheron district to monitor the voting process.

On April 11 evening, TurkPA mission members are expected to disclose the preliminary results of their observation work. On April 12, both TurkPA and Turkic Council observation missions will make a joint statement on the results of the election.

The pre-election campaign for the presidential election has completed in Azerbaijan and a "day of silence" has been announced today.

Eight people were registered as candidates in the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies will operate in the country.

The election will be observed by 871 international observers and 57,373 local observers.

