By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mostly dry weather is expected in Baku on April 10.

It will be foggy in some places in the morning.

Mild north-west wind will be replaced with south-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature will be +6-8˚C at night, +15-19˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +6-8˚C at night, +17-19˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 766 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 70-75% at night, 55-60% in the afternoon.

Rainless weather is expected in country's regions.

It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. Western wind will blow.

The temperature will be +6-11˚C at night, +18-23˚C in daytime, +3-8˚C in mountains at night, +11-16˚C.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz