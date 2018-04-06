By Trend

Turkey will always stand by Azerbaijan when necessary, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Baku on April 5.

He said Azerbaijan widely informs the international community of the truth about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“We, headed by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are also spreading this truth everywhere,” the Turkish foreign minister noted.

Cavusoglu further said that although there are documents for resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, nothing is being done to implement them.

“Armenia still continues to occupy 20 percent of the Azerbaijani land. This conflict must be resolved soon,” Cavusoglu noted.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

