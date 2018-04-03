By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on April 4.

Occasional precipitation is predicted in some places. Strong north-west wind will blow until the evening.

The temperature will be +6-8˚C at night, +9-12˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +6-8˚C at night, +9-11˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 768 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 80-90%.

Unstable weather is expected in country's regions. Thunderstorm, intermittent rain, intensifying snow in mountainous areas, and hail are predicted in some places. It will be foggy at night and in the morning. The western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some areas. The temperature will be +3-8˚C at night, +10-15˚C in daytime, -2+3˚C in mountains at night, +3-6˚C in the afternoon.

The strengthening of the northern wind on the Absheron peninsula on April 3-4 will cause anxiety for some meteo-sensitive people, but normal daily course of meteorological factors is favorable for the people.

