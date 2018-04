By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order to appoint Ilgar Isgandarov as consul general of Azerbaijan in the city of Yekaterinburg of the Russian Federation.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on Apr. 2 appointing Ashraf Shikhaliyev as the country’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to India.



