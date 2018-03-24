By Trend:

More than 300 international observers will monitor the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said at a meeting of the CEC March 24.

He said 312 international observers were registered in connection with the presidential election.

Panahov noted that 280 short-term observers of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights as well as CIS short-term observers are not included in the list.

"In general, citizens of 47 countries have appealed to monitor the presidential election in Azerbaijan," he said.

Eight candidates were registered to participate in the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

