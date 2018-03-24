Trend:

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has registered four organizations for conducting exit polls at the April 11 presidential election.

The decision was made at today's meeting of the CEC.

The four organizations are Els Independent Research Center, RƏY Monitoring Center, the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League (together with the US-based Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Inc.), and the Independent Counseling and Support Center for Civil Society (together with French organization Opinion Way).

Deputy Chairman of CEC Natig Mammadov said the Independent Counseling and Support Center for Civil Society together with France's Opinion Way will conduct monitoring at 118 polling stations, Els Independent Research Center - at 118 polling stations, RƏY Monitoring Center - at 48 polling stations, and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League together with Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Inc. - at 40 polling stations.

Eight candidates were registered to participate in the presidential election in Azerbaijan. Moreover, 115 international observers and over 42,000 local observers will monitor the election.

There are 5,309,434 voters in the country.

