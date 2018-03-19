By Trend

Polling stations in Azerbaijan, opened for the March 18 Russian presidential election, were attended by 1517 voters, the press office of the Russian embassy in Baku told Trend.

According to the information, the voting was attended by the Russian citizens living or temporarily residing in Azerbaijan.

The press office said that the voters were very active: 1517 people took part in the polling in Azerbaijan, what is considerably more compared to 483 people that participated in 2016 Russian legislative election.

The Russian Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Oleg Murashev also voted in the polling station in Baku, as did the Russian rowing regatta team, which had been in Baku on the election day.

Earlier, the preliminary exit polling was also carried out in Sheki, Lenkoran and Ganja cities of Azerbaijan.

The Russian Central Election Committee reported that incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin is leading the election by 76.65 percent of votes after processing of 99 percent of the final voting protocols.

