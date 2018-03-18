Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Pope Francis.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I cordially congratulate you and all your coreligionists on the occasion of the Coronation Day,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“The relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See have stepped into a new phase over recent period. High-level reciprocal visits that have been organized contribute to the promotion of dialogue and tolerance among civilizations and religions,” he noted.

“It is my hope that we will consistently maintain our sincere dialogue towards ensuring the triumph of universal values, preservation of global peace and tranquility and establishment of mutual understanding, support and solidarity among people,” the president added. “On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and success in your noble and holy mission.”