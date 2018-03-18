By Trend

Presidential candidates in Azerbaijan will have 6 hours of airtime per week.

Today’s meeting of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) focused on creation of a commission to allocate free airtime and determine the time and place of starting the draw.

CEC Deputy Chairman Natig Mammadov said that in total, the Public Broadcaster of Azerbaijan will allocate 6 hours of airtime per week to candidates.

A commission of 4 people was created during the meeting for allocating free airtime.

It was decided to draw lots at a CEC meeting on March 19.

Presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11, 2018.