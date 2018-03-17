By Trend

As many as 115 international observers have been accredited in Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) to monitor the presidential election to be held April 11 in Azerbaijan, Mazahir Panahov, CEC chairman, said at the commission’s meeting March 17.

He said that the accredited observers represent 36 countries.

Panahov noted that the number of local observers accredited in the CEC is 615. He added that the number of observers accredited throughout Azerbaijan is more than 42,000.

---

