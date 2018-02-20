By Trend

In Western circles, Azerbaijan is geopolitically an increasingly important state, one with a vital role as an energy supplier and as the key hub along the largely Azerbaijan-conceived and built, “New Silk Road” that facilitates growing trade between China and Europe and beyond, said an article by Maayan Hoffman, vice president of marketing and brand strategy for a social startup in Israel, published in The Daily Caller.

“Greater partnership between Washington and Baku is a win-win for both in terms of geopolitics and geo-economics,” Hoffman, also former international journalist, said.

Speaking about the need for closer partnership between the two countries, Hoffman said that the ideal partner for Azerbaijan is the United States, whose interest in serious partnership with Baku should be mutual and obvious.

“It is in America’s best interests to not only support Azerbaijan but to protect it and facilitate this endeavor,” she said.

“But impediments exist,” she added. “A primary hindrance is Congress’s affinity for all things Armenian, in large part due to the significant population of Armenian-Americans and stemming from that community’s “political generosity”.”

Hoffman added that the conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region is a self-defeating endeavor for Armenia.

“Armenia’s occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and refusal to relinquish this territory that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan serves nothing but to alienate Armenia from the region’s bountiful and lucrative projects, including the New Silk Road,” she said.

