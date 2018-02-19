By Trend

Today, thanks to joint efforts between the United States and Azerbaijan, residents of the village of Gelme in the district of Zardab celebrated the completion of a feed and seed-grinding center that allows the people of Gelme to make their own affordable animal feed for their cows and poultry. Even though many villagers have land where they grow their own clover and barley, before the feed-grinding center they would have to travel long distances to the nearest city to grind their feed. Local residents now can use their own crops to make feed for their animals in their own community.

For the Gelme community, this new center will help save the time, money, and energy of nearly 3,000 people whose livelihoods depend on cattle, poultry breeding and agriculture. The American people, through USAID, and the Government of Azerbaijan co-financed the construction of the feed grinding center, which was managed by the East-West Management Institute (EWMI).

Together the United States and Azerbaijan have completed 114 community projects in 101 Azerbaijani communities, including those with IDPs. These projects have benefitted more than 186,000 people. The projects are made possible by assistance provided by the American people, through USAID, and are implemented by the East-West Management Institute (EWMI). EWMI promotes cooperation between citizens, civil society organizations, and the government to develop their communities and improve quality of life in rural areas.

