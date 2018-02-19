By Trend

Long-term observers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to presidential election in Azerbaijan are expected to arrive on March 20, 2018, the CIS told Trend on Feb. 19.

Short-term observation mission is to arrive to Azerbaijan as usual 3—5 days before the voting, the organization added.

Next presidential election in Azerbaijan is to be held on April 11, 2018, according to an order signed Feb. 5 by the country's President Ilham Aliyev.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of Azerbaijan has received six appeals to observe the presidential election to be held on April 11, Chairman of the CEC Mazahir Panahov said at a meeting on Feb. 17. He said that all appeals received a positive response.

Pre-election agitation campaign in Azerbaijan will begin on March 19, 2018 and end on April 10, 2018 at 08:00.

