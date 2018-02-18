By Trend

According to the preliminary data received by the Azerbaijani embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran, there were not any Azerbaijani citizens among Iran plane crash victims, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told Trend Feb. 18.

Additional information will be disclosed as soon as it becomes available.

An Iranian passenger plane flying from Tehran to Yasouj has disappeared from radar on Feb. 18.

Iran’s Aseman Airlines confirmed that its ATR 72-500 plane has crashed in southern Isfahan.

All 66 passengers and crew members died in the incident.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz