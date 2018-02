By Trend

One of the main topics of the 2nd Grant Contest, to be announced soon by the Council of State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations, will be dedicated to studying and promotion of history, toponymy, cuisine and culture of Azerbaijani territories lost in the early 20th century, Goycha, Zangazur and Iravan, MP Azay Guliyev tweeted on Feb. 17.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz