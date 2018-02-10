Trend:

Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov chaired an official meeting on Feb. 10, the Defense Ministry told Trend.

The meeting held with participation of the deputy ministers of defense, the commanders of the types of troops, the chiefs of the main departments, departments, services of the ministry and commanders of formations also involved the responsible officers of formations stationed on the frontline zone.

Noting the speech of Azerbaijani President, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev at the 6th Congress of New Azerbaijan Party, including his statements on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the Azerbaijani Army, the minister spoke about the tasks to be fulfilled this year.

Highlighting the President's words about army building as a priority issue, the arming of the country, as well as the glorious victory of the Azerbaijan Army during the April battles in 2016, the minister stressed that the state and people invariably appreciate the Azerbaijani soldier.

Analyzing the latest operational situation on the front line, the minister gave relevant instructions to the command staff to ensure the constant readiness of the troops to carry out combat missions, to provide the security of military personnel, to raise the level of their moral-psychological readiness, knowledge and skills, as well as in other areas.