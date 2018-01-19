By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on January 20.

Fog will be observed on some places, drizzle at night. North-west wind will intensify.

The temperature will be +2-4˚C at night, +6-8˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula and Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise to 767 mm Hg from 758. Relative humidity will make 70-80%.

Rainy weather is expected in some country's regions. Heavy snow will fall on mountainous and foothill regions. The weather will be mainly rainless in the second half of the day.

Fog will be observed on some areas. West wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be -2+3˚C at night, +4-8˚C in daytime, 3-8 degrees of frost in mountains at night, 0-3 degrees of frost in daytime.

Slight temperature drop and occasionally intensifying khazri in Absheron peninsula on January 20 may be unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.

The ministry warns, occasionally intensifying north-west wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula on January 20. The temperature will drop by 3-5 degrees.

