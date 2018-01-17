By Trend

The next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan working group between the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan and Joint Staff of Pakistan kicked off in Baku on January 17, the Azerbaijani Ministry said in a message.

Head of the working group from the Azerbaijani side is the head of International Military Cooperation Department, Major General Huseyn Mahmudov, and from the Pakistan side – Chief of the External Relations Department of the Joint Staff, Major General Mohammad Shafiq.

During the meeting, two sides discussed the current state and prospects of development of military cooperation, issues of regional security, strengthening of friendly relations between the two states’ armies, including the holding of joint events in 2018.

