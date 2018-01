By Trend

Presently, 44 people are "wanted" in Azerbaijan on the corruption charges.

The Deputy Prosecutor General and the head of the Main Department for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General, Kamran Aliyev said this at a press conference on the work conducted in 2017 in the fight against corruption.



He said that 34 of them are abroad, ten people - within the country.

---

