By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mainly rainless weather will be observed in Baku and Absheron peninsula on January 9.

Fog is predicted in some places. South-west wind will be replaced by north-west wind in the evening.

The temperature will be +3-5˚C at night, +8-11˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, +3-5˚C at night, +9-11˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from normal 763 mm mercury column to 769 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night.

As for country's regions, the weather will be mainly rainless on January 9. . However, it will be rainy in the northern and western regions. Fog will be observed in the evening.

West wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +1-6˚C at night, +8-13˚C in daytime, +3-8˚C in mountains at night, +5-10˚C in daytime.

Notably, unstable weather, intermittent rain and heavy snow are predicted on mountainous regions and foothills on January 9-11. Temperature will drop by 4-6 degrees compared to previous days.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz