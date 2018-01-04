By Aygul Salmanova

An official delegation from the Azerbaijani city of Mingachevir led by the head of the executive committee Niyazi Bayramov visited Israel. The delegation also included Bayramo’s deputies Ali Ganiyev, and Hikmet Karimov, as well as the chief doctor of the city hospital Konul Alakbarov.

On the second day, guests from Mingachevir together with vice mayor of Afula Mikhail Barkan visited the industrial zone of Alon Israel.

During the meeting with the leaders of the enterprises “Tosaf” and “Pazkar”, the possibility of creating the branches of the mentioned enterprises and production of their products in the Mingachevir technological park was discussed.

The delegation also met with the managers of the international department of the hospital A-Emek. The general director of the Mingachevir city hospital, Alakbarov, expressed interest in organizing the training of Azerbaijani doctors on the basis of the A-Emek center.

The guests from Azerbaijan were warmly received by the mayor of Afula, Yitzhak Miron, the vice mayor, Mikhail Barkan and the general director of the municipal Economic Company Tom Hadad in the mayor’s office. During the meeting, which was also attended by the representative of “AzIz” in Azerbaijan Bayramov, the parties discussed further continuation and strengthening of relations.

Azerbaijan is one of the few Muslim countries, which has deep political, diplomatic and economic ties with Israel. In this context, Azerbaijan plays a special role for Israel.

Being a Muslim majority country, Azerbaijan is a home to a large Jewish community. The country’s north region of Guba is home to Azerbaijan's largest community of Mountain Jews, who live in Krasnaya Sloboda (Red Town).

The two countries cooperate not only in trade and economic sphere (Israel imports Azerbaijani oil through the Baku-Ceyhan pipeline) but also had broad interaction in military and military-technical spheres.

