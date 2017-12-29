By Aygul Salmanova

The last plenary session of the Parliament (Milli Majlis) of Azerbaijan was held on December 29, including 19 issues on agenda.

These were draft amendments and additions to the laws "On the status of municipalities", "On the management of municipal lands," "On business," "On tourism," "On road traffic," "On public service," "On banks,” and other laws, such as Customs, and Migration Codes.

Draft amendments to the laws "On the status of municipalities" and "On the management of municipal lands" were considered at the meeting.

Municipalities will render assistance in the content, management, reconstruction, transfer of cemeteries, organization of funeral services, according to the draft amendments to the law.

Additionally, the draft amendments to the law "On Tourism" were submitted for discussion. Now the appeal for obtaining an electronic visa in an accelerated form will not be considered longer than three hours.

An appeal for an electronic visa is considered for no more than three days, in the absence of reasons for refusal, the visa is documented and sent to the e-mail of the applicant, according to paragraph 7-1.16 of the law (tourist visa). In case of refusal to issue a visa, information on the refusal is sent to the e-mail of the applicant.

As a result of discussions, the Parliament passed a new bill on the country’s armed forces. The law consists of five sections and 16 articles.

This law regulates the appointment, management and military development of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in accordance with paragraph 18 of Article 94 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as determines the legal basis for the activities and the main duties of the Armed Forces.

The draft amendments to the law "On Participation in Peacekeeping Operations in Afghanistan" were also included on the agenda of the session. As a result of the amendment, the restriction on the number of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan has been eliminated.

The bill "On the appointment of a judge of the Supreme Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic" was also considered during the session.

