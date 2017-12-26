By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order approving the 2018 budget of the State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

According to the order, revenues and expenditures of the Fund are approved at 3,578.76 million manats in 2018.

In the Fund’s revenues for 2018, 2.273 billion manats will account for transfers on mandatory state social insurance; social payments to population will total 3,495.1 million manats.

Some 3.407 billion manats will be allocated for the payment of labor pensions next year and 88.1 million manats will be allocated for social payments and benefits.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz