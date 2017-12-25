By Trend

A passenger bus with Azerbaijani citizens inside overturned in Turkey's Kars Province as the driver lost control of the vehicle, Kars State Hospital told Trend on December 25.

Thirty people, who are mainly from Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, were injured in the accident. They have been placed in hospitals of Sarikamis town and Kars province.

Four citizens of Azerbaijan were released from hospital after outpatient treatment.

