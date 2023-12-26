Community makes statement in Azerbaijani Parliament

26 December 2023 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Representatives of the Western Azerbaijani Community made a statement in the Azerbaijani Parliament. The statement says that recognising the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return to their ancestral homes in the territory of modern Armenia is one of the important means of building confidence between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.

It was noted that despite the severe consequences of the occupation, it was the Republic of Azerbaijan that initiated the normalisation of relations with Armenia on the basis of establishing long-term peace and stability in the region. It should be recalled that Azerbaijan acted on the basis of five principles of international law, including the recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty of states for the normalisation of relations. Unfortunately, Armenia's military and political provocations over the past 3 years have prevented peace talks and made localised anti-terrorist operations in September this year inevitable.

The statement also notes that "after the establishment of Azerbaijan's sovereignty over its entire territory, there are no longer any obstacles to the conclusion of a peace agreement with Armenia." The joint statement adopted by the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia on December 7 this year was an important step towards building confidence between the two countries.

The representatives of the Western Azerbaijani community represented in the Parliament of Azerbaijan also emphasised that they strongly support the initiatives and efforts of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan aimed at establishing lasting peace and stability in the region and establishing cooperative relations.

The statement also emphasised that the recognition of the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return to their ancestral homes in the territory of Armenia is one of the important means of building confidence between Azerbaijan and Armenia and will be an important step towards achieving real reconciliation between the two states.

