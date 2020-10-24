By Trend

State-controlled international television and radio network Voice of America apologized for presenting Ganja as a city within Nagorno-Karabakh region, Trend reports on Saturday.

During the broadcast of the news of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, the news was posted on the radio website that, allegedly as a result of the strikes inflicted by the Azerbaijani servicemen, civilian houses in Nagorno-Karabakh were damaged.

In this news, a photo taken in Ganja was presented as a city in Nagorno-Karabakh region. Voice of America apologized for the mistake, noting that the photo in the news has been replaced.

